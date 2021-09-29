One person killed in Lafayette County crash

TOWN OF WAYNE (WKOW) -- One person died in a one-vehicle crash outside of South Wayne Wednesday afternoon.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 1900 block of State Highway 11, east of the intersection of Meier Road around 3 p.m.

Investigators say a car left the road and eventually hit a tree.

Passing drivers stopped to help the two people in the car until first responders arrived.

The driver, a 64-year-old Gratiot man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 90-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment and observation.

A short stretch of the highway was closed during the investigation. It was reopened around 5:45 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.