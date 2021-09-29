Parents of 11-year-old killed in Fitchburg share statement in online fundraiser launched by local nonprofit

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County launched a GoFundMe to help support the family of a young girl who was killed in a shooting in Fitchburg Tuesday night.

The Boys and Girls Club said in the online donation page that all funds will go towards supporting the family.

The parents of the young girl provided a statement in the online page:

Our 11 year (old) daughter passed away last night and our family is mourning the loss of our beautiful little girl. Our daughter was only in the 6th grade and was a student at Forest Edge Elementary School.

Our daughter loved playing video games with her brothers and father. She loved arts and crafts, loved dogs and enjoyed posting funny pictures and videos of herself and others on Tik Tok and Instagram. Our daughter meant the world to us and this has devastated our family.

We are asking the community to help put our baby to rest and we need your assistance during this difficult time. We have asked Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County to set up a GoFundMe page to help our family with funeral expenses, counseling services as her siblings and our family will need all the support we can. Please pray for us as we deal with the tragic loss of our daughter.

The online fundraiser identifies the young girl but 27 News has made the decision not to name the girl at this time.

The online fundraiser has a goal of $15,000. So far, more than $4,700 had been raised by Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, a close family friend spoke with 27 News. She wished to remain anonymous. She was very familiar with the situation and was at the house on the night of the incident. She described the shooting as a total accident.

"It was a tragic accident, purely an accident," she said. "No intent. No knowing that there was even a bullet in the gun."

The 11-year-old was a student at Forest Edge Elementary School in the Oregon School District. The district sent out a letter to families on Wednesday offering its condolences and support for anyone affected by the loss.

Police say a 15-year-old is currently in custody and being held on a tentative charge of first degree reckless homicide.