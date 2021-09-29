Arrest warrant issued 18-year-old charged in Labor Day weekend homicide in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old in relation to a Labor Day homicide in Madison.

Police say they are looking for Jeremiah Cain, who is charged with first degree intentional homicide. Police say Cain may be in Madison but also has ties to Chicago. Police do consider Cain to be armed and dangerous.

Cain is charged in the death of Nicholas T. Cooke, 20. Cooke was found in a crashed SUV on Acewood Boulevard after police reported to 4600 block of Martha Lane around 6:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. He later died at a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the case or Cain's whereabouts are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.