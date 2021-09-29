Reopening of ‘Aladdin’ on Broadway halted by COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The hit Broadway show “Aladdin” was cancelled Wednesday night when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical’s company, a day after the show reopened, a worrying sign for Broadway. Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of ‘Aladdin’ at the New Amsterdam Theatre,” the show announced on social media. It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen’s concert and “Pass Over” as the first play to debut in August. The virus forced Broadway theaters to abruptly close on March 12, 2020.