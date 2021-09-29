Russia labels media outlet, 2 rights groups ‘foreign agents’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have designated a popular independent media outlet and two rights groups “foreign agents.” Wednesday’s move comes as part of a months-long crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists. The Justice Ministry slapped the “foreign agent” label on Mediazona. The news site is known for its extensive coverage of high-profile court cases. The others that received the designation were prominent legal aid group OVD-Info and rights group Zona Prava. The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that may discredit the recipient.