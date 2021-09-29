Slovenia suspends Johnson vaccine over death of 20-year-old

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has suspended Johnson & Johnson jabs while probing the death of a 20-year-old woman as thousands are expected at a protest against vaccination in the small European Union nation. Health Minister Janez Poklukar on Wednesday said the suspension will be in place until all circumstances of the woman’s death are cleared. He says the woman died from a stroke two weeks after receiving the jab. The announcement is likely to fuel Wednesday’s protests in the capital, Ljubljana, against vaccination and coronavirus measures. Demonstrators recently clashed with police, and they have put up metal fences to control the gathering.