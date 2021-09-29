Suspect in state senator attack turns down plea offer, second suspect takes deal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two people accused of attacking a state senator during a night of unrest in Madison made their decisions on whether they would like to head to trial or not.

Kerida O'Reilly was given an offer to settle the case, but they turned it down. According to court records, O'Reilly would like to proceed to trial. If they would have taken the plea it would have downgraded their charge to a misdemeanor instead of the existing felony substantial battery charge.

The second suspect, Samantha Hamer, chose to take a deal, according to court records. In doing so, the prosecutors dismissed a count of felony substantial battery. A count of disorderly conduct was amended to a civil forfeiture/county ordinance violence. Hamer pleaded No Contest. She may still have to pay a fine.

In June of 2020, Hamer and O'Reilly were protesting racial inequities in policing when video from Sen. Tim Carpenter's (D-Milwaukee) camera appears to capture them charging him to try to stop him from taking video or photographs.