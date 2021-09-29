Teen arrested in homicide of 11-year-old girl in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg Police Department said an 11-year-old girl was shot inside an apartment in the 5100 block of Curry Court Tuesday night. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Fitchburg Police said a 15-year-old was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail. The teenager, identified as a male, is being held on a tentative charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

Fitchburg Police said the investigation remains open. They are not providing any other information at this time.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing its investigation and the victim’s name will not be released at this time.