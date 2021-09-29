‘This little girl did not get to see her 12th birthday’: Family friend of 11-year-old girl shot and killed speaks out

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- After an 11-year-old girl in Fitchburg was shot and killed on Tuesday night, a close family friend is mourning the loss of a loved one.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was very familiar with the situation and was at the house on the night of the incident. She described the shooting as a total accident.

"It was a tragic accident, purely an accident," she said. "No intent. No knowing that there was even a bullet in the gun."

Officers say they responded to a shots fired call at around 9:35 p.m. on the 5100 block of Curry Court in Fitchburg. Upon arrival, they found the 11-year-old girl wounded by gunfire.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Our little angel is going to be over our shoulders from now on. And the one person that truly needs this support and love is the family," the family friend said.

She described the girl as a sweet and outgoing person who got along with anyone.

"She had that sweet 'I love you, I want to play with you, I want to have fun with you,'" she said. "She had friends all over the place. She spent time with family all the time."

The 11-year-old was a student at Forest Edge Elementary School in the Oregon School District. The district sent out a letter to families on Wednesday offering their condolences and support for anyone affected by the loss.

Police say a 15-year-old is currently in custody and has been charged with first degree reckless homicide.

"This little girl did not get to see her 12th birthday," the close friend said. "It was in a couple weeks. So we are mourning."