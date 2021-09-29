Thursday at 10: Wisconsin boy fights for his life after third cancer diagnosis

MADISON (WKOW) -- A cancer diagnosis is something no one wants to get, but when the diagnosis impacts a child, things seem to hit a bit closer to home.

Six-year-old Liam Sanborn has been battling leukemia for most of his life. He spent two years in treatment and eventually hit remission; however, fast forward a couple of years, and the Sanborn family had another curveball thrown at them.

"Just three weeks after completing treatment, he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia," says Liam's mother, Ashley Sanborn.

But the second cancer diagnosis wasn't the end of Liam's battle. Doctors say Liam was diagnosed with a third type of cancer; and this time, he would need a bone marrow transplant.

"We have a potential seven out of eight match," says Sanborn. "We're waiting on more definitive answers as to whether she's willing to donate. The difficult thing is we have no idea who she is where she is in the world. But the registry came through for us."

Thursday on 27 News at 10, Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Mark Charter brings us the Sanborn family's journey as Liam takes on this horrible disease with all his might.