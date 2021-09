DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- US 151 is closed in both directions in Waupun as emergency crews respond to a semi-truck rollover, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on US 151 at WIS 26.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is on scene.

Find an alternate route if you have to head that way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.