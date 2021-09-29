UW Women’s Soccer goalkeeper is ‘Blooming’ with confidence

WKOW (MADISON)-- The UW Women's soccer team is on an eight-game unbeaten streak as they get set to host Penn State on Thursday and Big-Ten leader Purdue on Sunday.

The Badgers star goalie Jordyn Bloomer used her extra year of eligibility to return this season for her sixth year at Wisconsin. Bloomer is the current Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week after back-to-back shutouts last weekend. This is the second time this season Bloomer earned the award and the fifth time in her career. Bloomer's confidence in the net drives this team's success.

"I feel very confident in the team that I have in front of me, so I think that my confidence in myself translates into confidence to the people around me, so I don't think it's a bad thing personally," Bloomer said. "I think a little bit of confidence in goal kind of helps out because if you were scared of getting scored on, I think you are more likely to get scored on."

Wisconsin made it to the Big Ten Championship game last season but fell to Iowa and ended up missing out on the post-season for the first time since 2015.

"Obviously, it was disappointing at the end not to make the NCAAs or win the Big Ten title when we had the chance to do that, but the experience that some of those players got and some of the things we were able to do with our system and tactically change things around really helped us to what we are doing now," Head Coach Paula Wilkins said.

"As we kind of go into this season and we start seeing the results that we have been, it's really encouraging so it's kind of a really good little cycle to have going where we work really hard and then we get a result, and then it proves that the work leads to results, so I think it's putting us in a really good spot," Bloomer said.

The Badgers will host five of their remaining eight Big Ten games at McClimon Soccer Complex.