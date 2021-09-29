Vaccine initiative offers free slice of pizza for COVID-19 shot

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin organization and local business are teaming up to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

OpportunityWisconsin and Ian's Pizza offered a free slice of pizza for people who could show proof they received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first 100 people who showed their vaccination card at Ian’s Pizza on North Frances Street received a coupon for a free slice.

84% of eligible residents in Dane County have received their shot, but Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says it is not enough.

"There are still tens of thousands of people in Dane County alone who are unvaccinated and unprotected from severe outcomes from COVID-19," Rhodes-Conway said.

Currently children under 12 are unable to get vaccinated. Mayor Rhodes-Conway pointed out it is important to protect them right now.

"With those under 12 not being able to be protected by the vaccine, we really need to make sure that they are surrounded by adults that are vaccinated so that they are protected," she said.

Opportunity Wisconsin has hosted several other vaccine incentive events, including a series of “Shot for Shot” events where Wisconsinites received a free coffee drink or espresso shot with proof of vaccination. Earlier this month, they teamed up with Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee for a “Pint for Poke” event.