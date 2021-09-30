As deaths rise, vaccine opponents find a foothold in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hospitals across Bosnia are again filling with COVID-19 patients gasping for air, and the country’s pandemic death toll is rising. Yet vaccination sites are mostly empty and unused coronavirus vaccines are fast approaching their expiration dates. After an initial rush of people clamoring to get jabbed, demand quickly slowed. It is now down to a trickle even though Bosnia has the highest coronavirus mortality rate in Europe. Just under 13% of the country’s 3.3 million people have been fully vaccinated. Even the willing are putting off their shots so they can choose the vaccine they want instead of receiving whichever one is available.