Israeli FM Lapid heads to Bahrain for first official visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister has landed Bahrain for the first high-level visit to the small Gulf state by a senior official since the signing of a landmark agreement to establish diplomatic ties between the two countries last year. Yair Lapid flew to Bahrain’s capital Manama on Thursday for meetings with his Bahraini counterpart and to inaugurate Israel’s embassy. The Israeli diplomatic delegation was to meet with its Bahraini counterparts and sign a raft of agreements to further cement bilateral ties. After Lapid landed, Bahrain carrier Gulf Air launched its first direct flight between Manama and Tel Aviv.