Turkey wants compensation for ouster from US-led jet program

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president says his country will seek compensation for its removal from a U.S.-led stealth fighter jet program. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he hopes to bring up the topic during a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the margins of Group of 20 meeting in Rome next month. Erdogan told reporters late Wednesday that he wants to discuss compensation for a $1.4 billion payment Turkey made before its ouster from the international program to produce F-35 fighter jets. Turkey was kicked out of the program and its defense officials were sanctioned after the country bought the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system two years ago.