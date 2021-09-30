Warm rest of the week with rain chances returning

MADISON (WKOW) - Summery temperatures stick around heading into the start of October, but there are big weather changes ahead.



SET UP

We've had a dominant area of high pressure all week keeping our skies sunny and our temperatures warm. An incoming cold front will bring rain and on its other side, we'll be much milder.

TODAY

Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny and still warm in the low 80s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and mild in the upper 50s with more patchy fog possible late at night.



FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and our final 80° day in the forecast.



A few showers and storms will develop late in the evening and at night.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and more humid with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid 70s.



A few more showers and storms are possible at night.



SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and milder with a few showers possible and highs around 70°.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 60s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with highs around 70°.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny with highs around 70°.